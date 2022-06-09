Kazakhstan decides on site for construction of nuclear power plant – Tokayev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh authorities have decided on the site for the construction of a nuclear power plant and are studying the technologies of potential suppliers, the country’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday.

The president made the remarks while speaking at a meeting of the Foreign Investors’ Council, News.Az reports citing TASS.

He noted that Kazakhstan has a number of competitive advantages for the development of nuclear energy, which the European Union has included in the list of green technologies.

“Our country ranks first in the world in the extraction of natural uranium, has its own production of nuclear fuel components and has the appropriate capabilities for uranium enrichment. At the moment, we have decided on the location of the nuclear power plant and are studying technologies from potential suppliers,” President Tokayev added.

News.Az