Xi Jinping to make US state visit this fall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to the United States this autumn at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi announced Friday.

Wang made the announcement when briefing the press on the just-concluded Xi-Trump meeting in Beijing, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

He called on the two sides to work together to make thorough preparations for the interactions and exchanges between the two heads of state, foster a favorable atmosphere and build up more outcomes.

News.Az