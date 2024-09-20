Yandex metrika counter

Knife attack in Rotterdam leaves one dead; police probe all possible scenarios – VIDEO

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a knife attack late Thursday in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, according to police.

Police spokesman Wessel Stolle said officers were investigating the stabbing near the landmark Erasmus Bridge, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Stolle said there was no immediate word on a motive, but “we look into all possible scenarios.”

A sports instructor, Reniël Renato David Litecia, said he hit the attacker with two sticks after seeing him attack somebody and managed to take the knives and throw them away.

The identity of the victims and suspect were not immediately clear.


News.Az 

