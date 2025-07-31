Kremlin: BRICS does not react to threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on Thursday regarding threats issued by U.S. President Donald Trump to BRICS, an organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump claimed the group has "anti-American policies" and said he will impose tariffs on it and its allies, with Peskov replying that BRICS "does not respond to threats" and is not aligned against any country, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Peskov told reporters that trade between Russia and the US is "close to zero" as US companies are still not returning after leaving when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. However, he pointed out that "cooperation with Russian businessmen" would be beneficial to the US economy.

News.Az