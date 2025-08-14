Kremlin says preparations for Putin-Trump meeting near completion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Final preparations are underway for Friday’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov announced during a briefing.

"Preprations for the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the US have entered their final phase," the diplomat pointed out, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Given that the meeting was announced only five days ago, overnight from Friday into Saturday, everything is being done in an intensive mode, and numerous technical issues are being resolved, including those related to visas," Ushakov added.

"Of course, the focus is on the political aspect of the summit," he noted.

News.Az