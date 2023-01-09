Kremlin says Western weapons supplies will "prolong suffering" for Ukrainians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine will “add pain” and “prolong suffering” for Ukrainians, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday, News.az reports.

Commenting on France’s decision to deliver armored combat vehicles to Ukraine, Peskov said it hardly makes sense to speak only of the French supplies, since “Collective Europe, the US and NATO pumped tens of billions of dollars into Ukraine through the supply of weapons.”

“The deliveries can add pain to the Ukrainian people, prolong their suffering. But they cannot fundamentally change anything [in Ukraine],” Peskov said.

“These supplies are not capable of disrupting the achievement of the goals of the special military operation,” he added. Moscow has continuously referred to its invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation."

News.Az