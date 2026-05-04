United Airlines jet strikes truck and light pole during Newark landing approach - VIDEO

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A truck driver has suffered minor injuries after a United Airlines plane clipped his vehicle and a streetlight as it approached Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Sunday.

The Boeing 767, operating a flight from Venice, Italy, managed to land safely, with no reported injuries among the 231 passengers and crew on board, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

One of the plane's tyres appears to have gone through one of the truck's windows and windscreen.

In dash camera footage from the truck, the sound of a low-flying plane can be heard, and it shows the impact which sent glass flying everywhere.

The driver was treated for injuries from glass in his arm and hand.

The truck was travelling on a road near one of the airport's runways when it was struck.

United Airlines said in a statement it would "conduct a rigorous flight safety investigation into the incident and our crew has been removed from service as part of this process".

Their maintenance team is evaluating the damage to the plane, the statement added. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill says she is "grateful the aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew are unharmed".

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has sent an investigator and ordered United Airlines to provide the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder.

News.Az