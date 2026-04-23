Kuwait clears US-Kuwaiti journalist of charges over posts

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According to his international legal team, an American-Kuwaiti journalist detained in Kuwait last month for reposting videos and images related to the US-Israeli war with Iran has been acquitted.

Ahmed Shihab-Eldin was understood to have been charged with spreading false information, harming national security and misusing his mobile phone, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

On Thursday, London-based barrister Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC said Shihab-Eldin had been found innocent of all charges and was expected to be released imminently.

Kuwaiti authorities have not commented on the case.

However, Kuwait and other Gulf Arab states have said they have detained hundreds of people for sharing footage documenting Iranian attacks on their territory during the war.

Ahmed Shihab-Eldin - a journalist who has contributed to the BBC, New York Times and Al Jazeera - had been visiting his family in Kuwait when he was last seen on 2 March. That day, he shared on his Substack account a verified video showing a US F-15 fighter jet falling from the sky and crashing near Kuwait City, as well as photos that he said showed an American pilot who had ejected and landed in the al-Jahra area. The jet was one of three which were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences. His international legal team - including Caoilfhionn Gallagher - said he was arrested the following day and had been detained since. He was understood to have faced charges based on re-posting images verified and posted by the international media, they added.

On Thursday, a statement from Gallagher said the legal team could confirm a verdict had been handed down that acquitted Shihab-Eldin. "We are relieved that, after 52 days in detention, Ahmed has been found innocent on all charges. Our focus now is upon ensuring the liberty and safety of our client, and we will provide more details once they can be confirmed," Gallagher added. Jodie Ginsberg, CEO of the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), said she was "relieved" by the news. "Ahmed's freedom and safety remain our topmost priority and we will continue to closely monitor his case," she added. The BBC has contacted the Kuwaiti government for comment. Earlier this month, the Kuwaiti interior ministry urged members of the public to "refrain from spreading rumours or sharing unverified videos and images", state media reported. It also stressed that such actions were "being closely monitored and dealt with firmly, with violators referred to the relevant authorities for legal action".

Kuwait's emir also issued a decree last month that was aimed at "securing and protecting the supreme interests of military entities". According to the CPJ, the legislation stipulated prison sentences of up to 10 years for anyone who "disseminates news, publishes statements, or spreads false rumours related to military entities" with the intent of undermining confidence in them.

News.Az