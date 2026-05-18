Active shooter reported at San Diego mosque, police on scene

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The San Diego Police Department confirmed that the threat at the Islamic Center of San Diego has been “neutralized” following reports of an active shooter.

Photos show children being evacuated from the area, News.Az reports, citing ABC news.

"Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said earlier on social media.

The center says it is the largest mosque in San Diego County.

News.Az