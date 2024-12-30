Kuwait FM in Damascus urges Syria sanctions’ removal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya confirmed on Monday that his visit to Damascus is a “message of Gulf solidarity” with Syria, calling for the removal of international sanctions on the country, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Speaking at a press conference in Damascus with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi, Al-Yahya emphasized that his visit is part of the GCC’s efforts to strengthen ties with Syria.He said the visit follows a mandate from the GCC, which is currently chaired by Kuwait, and stems from the outcomes of the Gulf ministerial meeting held in Kuwait City on Dec. 26 to discuss the developments in Syria.Al-Yahya stated that the visit reflects the Gulf's solidarity with Syria and affirmed that Syria's security is an integral part of the region's stability.He also called on the international community to reconsider the sanctions imposed on Syria.The delegation, which includes Al-Yahya and Al-Budaiwi, arrived in the Syrian capital on Monday to meet with the new Syrian administration leader, Ahmad Al-Sharaa.This visit is part of a series of regional and international delegations arriving in Syria to meet with the new leadership following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad's regime.Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

News.Az