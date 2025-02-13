Kuwait prevents major cyberattacks on telecom towers and banks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kuwait announced on Thursday that it had successfully thwarted large-scale cyberattacks aimed at telecom towers and banks in the Gulf nation.

An Interior Ministry statement said that the attacks were orchestrated by an international cybercrime ring of Chinese nationals, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The ministry said the suspects behind the attacks were arrested and affirmed its commitment to safeguarding national security and strengthening cybersecurity measures to protect the country.

It, however, did not specify how many individuals were arrested.

According to the statement, the perpetrators used sophisticated electronic devices and advanced data analysis techniques to send fraudulent messages impersonating banks and telecom companies in a bid to carry out phishing scams.

The ministry said the suspects were referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.

There was no immediate comment from Chinese authorities regarding the ministry’s statement.

News.Az