Kyiv tells citizens to cut vehicle use to save fuel for the military

Kyiv tells citizens to cut vehicle use to save fuel for the military

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, have urged people not to use their cars to save fuel for the military, News.az reports.

"Kyivites, if you have returned to the capital, please use public transport if possible. Those in safe places [outside Kyiv], please wait before coming back," said Mykola Povoroznyk, deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration, adding that authorities are keeping the needs of the Ukrainian military and defenders in mind.

Povoroznyk said there are no problems with public transport network in the city, which was constantly expanding to provide transportation for residents returning to the capital.

The authorities in the capital have urged citizens not to return yet because of the continuing danger of missile attacks. At one point about one-third of Kyiv's population was thought to have left.

News.Az