Yandex metrika counter

Kyrgyz ex-president sentenced to 11 years in prison

  • World
  • Share
Kyrgyz ex-president sentenced to 11 years in prison

A court in Kyrgyzstan sentenced former President Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years and two months in prison on Tuesday on corruption charges, which the former leader of the Central Asian nation has denied, Reuters reports. 

The court found Atambayev guilty of ordering a convicted criminal released from prison, in a case his supporters have dismissed as driven by a political conflict between Atambayev and his successor, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      