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Israeli air attacks kill 10 in southern Lebanon

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Israeli air attacks kill 10 in southern Lebanon
AFP Photo

An Israeli airstrike on the town of Kfar Sir in the Nabatieh district has resulted in four fatalities, including a paramedic, and left four others injured.

Another Israeli attack on the town of Zefta, also in the Nabatieh district, killed three people, including a member of the Lebanese Civil Defence, and wounded two, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

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A third Israeli attack on the town of Toul, also in Nabatieh, killed three people and injured three.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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