Landmine issue ignites new tensions between Thailand and Cambodia

Thailand has closed four border checkpoints with Cambodia and expelled Phnom Penh’s ambassador following a landmine explosion that severely injured a Thai soldier, escalating the ongoing tensions between the two neighboring countries.

The soldier lost his right leg in the blast Wednesday near the shared frontier. Thailand’s 2nd Army Region commander, Lt Gen Boonsin Phadklang, said the mine had likely been recently planted, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“The 2nd Army Region will escalate its response to Cambodia starting on July 24. Four border checkpoints — Chong An Ma, Chong Sa-ngam, Chong Chom, and Chong Sai Takoo — will be closed, along with the Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temples,” he said, according to state-run Thai PBS.

The two temples, located in a disputed and un-demarcated area, will be off limits alongside the border posts.

Thailand has also expelled the Cambodian ambassador and recalled its own envoy from Phnom Penh over the incident, according to the Thai Enquirer.

Cambodia has not publicly responded to the closures or the diplomatic move as of this writing.

In a separate incident on July 16, three Thai soldiers were reportedly injured by a landmine while patrolling the border. One soldier lost his ankle in the blast, which occurred in an area previously known for leftover mines.

Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday denied allegations that it had laid new landmines. The statement came in response to media reports suggesting Cambodian involvement in recent blasts.

Tensions between the two countries have been rising since May 28, when troops exchanged fire near the border, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

