Landslide kills at least 21 in Papua New Guinea highlands

The disaster occurred around 2 a.m. in the village of Kukas, Enga Province, flattening homes as residents slept, according to police sources, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Enga Governor Peter Ipatas told ABC that local residents believe as many as 30 people may have died, with 18 bodies already recovered.

Police have confirmed the death toll at 21, as rescue and recovery efforts continue in the affected area.

Mate Bagossy, U.N. humanitarian adviser for Papua New Guinea, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United Nations conservatively estimated 670 villagers were killed in a landslide in Enga in May last year, while the Papua New Guinea government said more than 2,000 people had been buried.