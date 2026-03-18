Leasing giant AerCap makes massive Airbus order

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AerCap has placed a major order for 100 Airbus A320neo jets, the company announced on March 18.

The deal marks a significant expansion of AerCap’s fleet, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The A320neo family is known for fuel efficiency and advanced technology, making it a popular choice among airlines seeking to modernize operations and reduce operating costs.

News.Az