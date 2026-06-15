Trump introduces Iran peace deal at G7, EU leaders call for clearer terms

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U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in the French Alps on Monday for the G7 summit following a newly announced U.S.–Iran peace agreement, which is expected to be a central topic of discussion with European leaders.

Trump began the trip by meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the summit, who pressed his U.S. counterpart for more details about the agreement that's set to be signed Friday in Geneva, Switzerland, News.Az reports, citing Scripps News.

France wants the agreement to go beyond Washington and Tehran, urging that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon be included in the accord — and that Israel and Lebanon also be parties to the deal.

The White House said that Trump was expected to bring up the demining of the Strait of Hormuz so that shipments through the critical waterway can continue once the U.S. blockade is lifted. Both France and Britain have expressed interest in assisting in the reopening process of the Strait. Macron said Monday that he is prepared to move "very quickly" to provide assets to clear the Strait of any mines.

Big tech is also expected to be featured prominently in talks over the coming days. France introduced a levy several years ago that places an additional tax on U.S. companies, including Apple and Amazon. Trump said he is urging Macron to scrap the levy, warning that the U.S. may otherwise impose a new 100% tariff on French wine exports to the United States.

News.Az