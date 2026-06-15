Panic on flight to Nakhchivan: Woman tries to open aircraft door

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A routine flight from Moscow to Nakhchivan turned into a mid-air nightmare after a passenger reportedly tried to open one of the aircraft's doors at a cruising altitude of 11,000 meters.





The terrifying incident unfolded while the Utair aircraft was flying directly over the Caspian Sea. A female passenger suddenly approached a service door and began attempting to force it open. The action instantly triggered an onboard emergency alarm, sending a wave of panic through the cabin, News.Az reports, citing Russia's Baza Telegram channel.

Flight attendants acted rapidly to intervene and restrain the woman before she could cause a catastrophic decompression event. Upon questioning, the passenger revealed a shocking but bizarrely common mistake: she claimed she was desperately looking for the aircraft's restroom, got disoriented, and completely mistook the emergency service exit for the bathroom door.

While the cabin crew successfully averted disaster, the aircraft ultimately failed to reach its intended destination for an entirely separate reason. Nakhchivan Airport was forced to shut down operations due to severe, adverse weather conditions. Unable to land, the pilots were forced to divert the flight, safely touching down in Ganja instead.

News.Az