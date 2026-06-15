Ángel Cabrera to leave Georgia Tech for Aspen Institute

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Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera is stepping down from his role to become the next president and CEO of the Aspen Institute. The Aspen Institute Board of Trustees voted Monday to appoint Cabrera to the national leadership position. He will remain at his university post until November 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.

Since taking office in 2019 as the university's 12th president, Cabrera has overseen a period of unprecedented expansion. Under his leadership, student enrollment surged by 55%, surpassing 56,000 students. He also drove annual sponsored research awards past $1.4 billion, ranking Georgia Tech second nationally in federal research funding and first among universities without a medical school. Additionally, Cabrera championed the development of three major Atlanta innovation hubs: Tech Square, Science Square, and the Creative Quarter, News.Az reports, citing FOX 5.

"Georgia Tech transformed my life, first as a student and later as president," Cabrera said. "Leading this extraordinary institution has been the honor of a lifetime."

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue praised Cabrera's legacy, noting that his impact went well beyond the numbers due to his "energy, warmth, and engagement" across the campus community.

The University System of Georgia will announce future leadership and interim plans at a later date. Officials have not yet confirmed when the search committee for the university's 13th president will officially launch.

News.Az