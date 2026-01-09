Lebanese President and Iranian FM discuss economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Beirut today to discuss ways to strengthen economic relations between the two countries. The Lebanese president said in a statement today that the Lebanese President suggested the ministries of foreign affairs, economy, and commerce hold joint coordination committees, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Aoun stressed that Lebanon is keen to establish the best possible relations with Iran, based on mutual respect, transparency, honesty, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, noting the major challenges facing both Lebanon and Iran.

For his part, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that his visit to Lebanon comes in the framework of enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the economic and commerce fields.

He reiterated Iran's support for Lebanon's independence, unity, and sovereignty while highlighting the importance of increasing trade volume between the two countries.



