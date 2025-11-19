Lee arrives in Egypt for summit discussions and Middle East initiatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for a three-day visit, during which he is set to hold summit talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and unveil South Korea's new initiatives for the Middle East.

Lee visited Cairo after his three-day state visit to the United Arab Emirates, the first leg of his four-nation trip that will also take him to South Africa and Turkey, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On Thursday, Lee is scheduled to hold talks with Egyptian President El-Sisi to discuss bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and cultural exchanges, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

After the summit, Lee plans to deliver a speech at Cairo University to outline his vision for deeper engagement with the Middle East, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said. Also on Thursday, Lee is scheduled to meet with Korean residents in Egypt. On Friday, he will fly to Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the Group of 20 summit.

