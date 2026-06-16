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If you’ve been sitting on the fence about Little Pepe, right now might be your last realistic chance to get in at the current price. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) nears price increase as presale Stage 13 reaches 99% completion, with live data showing $28,258,433 raised out of a $28,775,000 target and 17,015,195,916 tokens sold out of 17,250,000,000 allocated for this stage. That’s 98.64% filled as of writing, and the remaining gap is closing fast. The next stage bumps the price from $0.0022 to $0.0023, a 10% step up that early buyers are clearly racing to get ahead of. For context, those who entered at Stage 1 are already sitting on paper gains of 120%. Stage 13 buyers still have a confirmed 36.36% gain locked in before the token even hits exchanges at its launch price of $0.0030.

What’s Actually Driving the Presale Demand?

Not every presale that cracks $28 million deserves the attention it gets. Some projects stack up numbers through heavy referral programs and bot-inflated communities. Little Pepe is a different story, and the reasons are worth unpacking. The project isn’t just another frog-themed token riding a meme wave. It’s building a dedicated Layer 2 blockchain designed exclusively for meme coins, engineered to be the cheapest and fastest meme-specific chain in the market. Think of it as the infrastructure layer that other meme tokens can actually launch from. The team is rolling out a native Meme Launchpad on the chain, enabling creators to deploy new meme projects without writing a single line of code at near-zero cost. This is where things get interesting. One of the most persistent problems in meme coin launches has been the presence of sniper bots. These automated programs front-run retail buyers the moment a token goes live, sucking out value before everyday investors can even execute a transaction. Little Pepe is architecting its chain to be the world’s only Layer 2 where sniper bots simply don’t work, with the protection built in at the protocol level, not bolted on as an afterthought. For retail investors who’ve watched bots repeatedly drain meme launches, that’s a genuinely meaningful structural difference.

Stage 13 Snapshot — The Numbers Right Now

Stage 13 buyers lock in a 36.36% gain just reaching the $0.0030 listing price. Stage 1 investors are already up 120% before touching a single exchange. The 19-stage presale structure has built consistent price pressure, and Stage 13 is 98.63% filled. Little Pepe is CertiK audited, live on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Two top CEX listings confirmed for launch, with the team stating groundwork is already in place for the world's largest exchange. Anonymous veterans behind multiple top meme coin cycles are quietly backing this. In this space, track record matters more than names.

What Could LILPEPE Be Worth?

Analyst bull-case scenarios tied to exchange listings put LILPEPE at $0.05–$0.10 in a top exchange listing, with longer-range models rising further depending on launchpad adoption and chain activity. Early presale investors could be looking at multiples well beyond the 36% locked in at the listing price. Stage 13 is 98.63% filled. Priced at $0.0022 at the time of writing, the momentum is building. When it closes, the price steps to $0.0023. For a project carrying top-tier exchange ambitions, veteran backing, and a genuine Layer 2 infrastructure thesis, this is late-stage presale, not post-launch FOMO. The growth story is still early.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

$777k Giveaway: https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway/

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