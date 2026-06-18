Top Altcoins to watch before the next market expansion

Top Altcoins to watch before the next market expansion

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The crypto market continues moving through a consolidation phase as investors wait for stronger macroeconomic catalysts and broader liquidity expansion. Bitcoin is trading near $64,850, Ethereum remains around $1,782, and many altcoins are building support after a volatile first half of 2026.

Historically, periods of market compression often create opportunities for investors willing to identify strong sectors before momentum returns, News.az reports.

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While no one can predict exactly when the next major expansion phase will begin, several altcoins continue attracting attention because of their exposure to artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, decentralized finance, and tokenized assets.

Recent developments suggest that investor behavior is becoming increasingly selective. Instead of allocating capital across the entire market, participants are focusing on projects with strong narratives, growing utility, and institutional support. Among the names consistently appearing on watchlists are HYPE, NEAR, Solana, Stellar, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Hyper, and MemeToro $MT.

AI Altcoins continue dominating market attention

Artificial intelligence remains one of the strongest themes in crypto, and several projects are benefiting directly from this trend.

HYPE has become one of the standout performers of the year. The token recently reached an all-time high of $76.85 despite absorbing significant selling pressure from a major token unlock event. Strong trading activity on its decentralized perpetual exchange has helped maintain investor confidence and reinforce its position as a market leader.

NEAR is another project benefiting from AI adoption. The network continues holding support near $2.39 as demand for decentralized data availability infrastructure increases. Many AI applications require scalable data solutions, placing networks like NEAR in a favorable position as adoption expands.

Retail investors have increasingly shifted their focus toward these sectors. According to recent reports, capital is rotating away from slower-moving payment assets and into ecosystems connected to artificial intelligence and advanced blockchain functionality.

This trend has become one of the defining themes shaping crypto markets throughout 2026.

Solana and stellar represent different infrastructure opportunities

Layer-1 infrastructure remains another important area of focus for investors preparing for future market expansion.

Solana continues attracting attention despite recent price weakness. Trading around $71.95, the network benefits from strong developer activity, growing institutional interest, and upcoming infrastructure upgrades. The final deployment phases of Alpenglow and Firedancer are expected to improve network efficiency and scalability.

The network is also benefiting from tokenized asset adoption. The launch of tokenized SpaceX shares on Solana has reinforced its position within the growing intersection of traditional finance and blockchain technology.

Stellar offers a different type of opportunity. While currently consolidating near $0.11, the project remains closely connected to cross-border payments and financial inclusion initiatives. Although recent attention has shifted toward AI and high-growth narratives, payment-focused ecosystems continue maintaining relevance within the broader market.

Investors often monitor both infrastructure and payment networks when preparing for potential market recoveries.

Why MemeToro is appearing alongside established altcoins

Alongside major cryptocurrencies, several emerging ecosystems are beginning to attract investor attention before the next market expansion.

One project appearing on more watchlists is MemeToro $MT. Built on BNB Chain, the platform combines AI-powered trend analysis, memecoin creation infrastructure, staking products, and prediction markets within a single ecosystem.

Unlike traditional launchpads, the platform uses an autonomous AI agent designed to monitor social activity, viral narratives, and market developments in real time. This system aims to help users discover opportunities before they become widely recognized.

Inside MemeToro's Tokenomics and supply distribution model

MemeToro $MT token distribution architecture puts heavy community ownership first to support decentralized network growth. The model is built to stop team dumps from destabilizing initial market performance, which protects retail buyers during the most volatile phase of any token launch.

Fixed Cap: MemeToro mints exactly 1.2 billion $MT tokens with no possibility of future inflation. The hard cap is enforced at the smart contract level. That means scarcity is built into the asset rather than promised in marketing materials.

Public Allocation: 71% of total supply is reserved for presale tiers. The majority of the token belongs to the community from day one. That's a fundamentally different distribution model than projects where insiders control most of the supply at launch.

Should you buy these Altcoins?

Preparing for the next market expansion often requires focusing on sectors rather than individual price movements. Artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, tokenized assets, and decentralized finance continue attracting the strongest investor interest.

Projects such as HYPE, NEAR, Solana, and Stellar each offer exposure to different parts of the evolving digital asset economy. At the same time, emerging ecosystems like MemeToro $MT are gaining attention by combining AI functionality with community-driven participation.

More information on MemeToro ($MT) presale here:

Website: https://memetoro.com/

X: https://x.com/memetoro_mt

Telegram: https://t.me/memetoro_mt

News.Az