L’Oréal to build AI beauty tech hub in India

French cosmetics giant L’Oréal has announced a major investment in India, unveiling plans to establish an AI-powered beauty technology hub in the southern city of Hyderabad. The company will invest more than 35 billion rupees (about $383 million) in the project.

The new center is designed to become L’Oréal’s global base for AI-driven beauty innovation, accelerating the development and rollout of advanced digital beauty solutions. The hub is also expected to create around 2,000 technology jobs by 2030, reinforcing India’s growing role in the global tech and innovation ecosystem, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

L’Oréal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus and officials from the Indian state of Telangana formalized the partnership during the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting international interest in India’s fast-expanding tech sector.

Telangana, home to Hyderabad, has rapidly emerged as one of southern India’s key investment and technology centers, attracting global companies across IT, pharmaceuticals, and now beauty technology.

The announcement also reflects strengthening India–France economic ties. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $15 billion in 2024, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron continue to deepen cooperation. Both nations are also working to modernize their tax treaty to align with global transparency standards.

