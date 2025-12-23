Nestle confirms L’Oreal stake is financial investment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nestle CEO Philipp Navratil stated on December 23, 2025, that the company views its stake in L’Oreal as a financial investment.

Speaking to Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft, Navratil noted that while the stake is regularly reviewed with the board of directors, there is currently no new development to report, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"This stake is a financial investment for us," he said.

News.Az