Lukashenko comments on agenda of meeting with Putin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he plans to discuss a wide range of issues during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while answering questions from journalists on the sidelines of the Global Atomic Forum in Moscow on September 25.

Journalists asked the Belarusian leader if he planned to convey any message from U.S. representatives to his Russian counterpart during their personal meeting. “I will pass along all the messages and communications to him tomorrow. Especially since it's such a substantial set of topics we are set to discuss. We will discuss some proposals,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said, News.Az reports citing BelTA.



Answering a follow-up question from journalists about whether these would be messages from the Americans, the president said: “From the Americans too. Many questions have piled up. I will be able to tell you more about it tomorrow.”



As BelTA reported previously, during his working visit to Moscow, the Belarusian president plans to hold a bilateral meeting with the Russian leader. The heads of state are set to compare notes on the most pressing issues regarding the development of Belarusian-Russian relations, to discuss the regional situation, and the international agenda.

News.Az