Lukashenko insists his health is fine, dismissing speculation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he recently underwent a full medical examination.

"Our fugitives (the Belarusian opposition that went abroad - TASS) sometimes they write that Lukashenko is dying. He's sick, he's dying. I see that I have been informed about this, and some special services, including those of the friendly [countries], are probing the health of the president of [Belarus]," the leader said on the First Information TV channel.

According to Lukashenko, he has recently undergone a full medical checkup.

"I have recently undergone a full medical checkup for the first time in my life in two days. They did everything to me and even got into my brain. And some special services are [interested] in my health - I read the Internet - they [write] that he is dying. I say: ‘Listen, I don't mind, hand over all the checks and let them publish it.’ Moreover, I am happy, everything is fine," the president added.

