Luxembourg will remain in the EU monitoring mission in Georgia

Luxembourg will extend the deployment of two police officers to the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia, a civilian peacekeeping effort launched after the 2008 Russo-Georgian War, News.az reports citing Luxembourg Times .

Members of Luxembourg’s parliamentary committees on foreign and internal affairs were consulted on Wednesday, regarding the two-year extension of this unarmed mission. While no objections were raised, MPs expressed concerns about Georgia’s tense political climate. As a next step, the government has to agree to the extension.The two officers stationed in Georgia have been actively contributing to monitoring and reporting activities near the Administrative Boundary Lines (ABLs), which is the de-facto border between the territories held by the Georgian government and those by two breakaway provinces supported by Russia. It is a frontier where tensions remain high.If extended, the officers’ mandate will run until the end of 2026.Georgia and Russia fought a short but bloody war in 2008, which is widely seen as the starting gun for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s expansionist aims.The EUMM, launched in October 2008 following the EU-brokered Six-Point Agreement, aims to promote peace and stability in Georgia. Its mandate includes preventing a resumption of hostilities, facilitating safe living conditions for communities near conflict zones, and fostering confidence-building between opposing parties.The mission operates across Georgia’s internationally recognised territory but is denied access to the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which remain under Russian control.Currently, around 220 monitors from 25 EU member states are deployed as part of the mission.

