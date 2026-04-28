Worldline completes divestments, revenues beat expectations

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European digital payment service group Worldline (WLN.PA), opens new tab on Tuesday reported quarterly revenues which slightly beat market expectations and said it ​had completed its divestment scheme with the sale of ‌a 51% stake in its Australian payment business.

The divestment programme was aimed at slimming down Worldline's cumbersome portfolio of businesses and helping it ​return to growth. Worldline is now worth only a ​fraction of the market value it had at its ⁠pandemic peak, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Since then the group has been hit by ​multiple profit warnings, governance shake-ups and media reports accusing it of concealing ​client fraud. It was also investigated by Belgian prosecutors over potential money laundering.

Paris-listed company reported an 0.5% organic decline in quarterly revenues to 831 million ​euros ($972 million) versus 826 million expected by analysts polled by ​the company

The group sold the stake in Australian ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions ‌and ⁠of New Zealand under agreement valuing the entire enterprise at around 107 million euros

The group's share of net proceeds from the deal is 30 million euros

The closing of the transaction is ​expected in the ​second half ⁠of 2026

The company said that the combined net cash proceeds from all the announced divestments were ​expected to be between 590-640 million euros and ​should ⁠be received within this year

Worldline confirmed its annual outlook, citing no material effects from geopolitical challenges in the period

The company also ⁠said that ​its main division - merchant services - returned ​to growth for the first time since the end of 2024

News.Az