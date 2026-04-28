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CVC weighs $10.54 billion bid for Italian payments group Nexi

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CVC weighs $10.54 billion bid for Italian payments group Nexi
Source: Reuters

Private equity firm CVC ​Capital (CVC.AS), opens new tab is weighing ‌a 9 billion euros ($10.54 billion) deal ​for the ​Italian Payments group ⁠Nexi (NEXII.MI), opens new tab, the Financial ​Times reported ​on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the ​matter.

The private ​equity firm is considering ‌a ⁠fresh bid, having twice before explored a takeover ​of ​Nexi, ⁠the report added, citing ​people, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Reuters could ​not ⁠immediately verify the report.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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