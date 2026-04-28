CVC weighs $10.54 billion bid for Italian payments group Nexi
Source: Reuters
Private equity firm CVC Capital (CVC.AS), opens new tab is weighing a 9 billion euros ($10.54 billion) deal for the Italian Payments group Nexi (NEXII.MI), opens new tab, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The private equity firm is considering a fresh bid, having twice before explored a takeover of Nexi, the report added, citing people, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
By Faig Mahmudov