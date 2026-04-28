Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos bets on local power as grid falters

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Lagos is betting ‌that Nigeria's chronic electricity shortages can be addressed outside the national grid, scaling up state-backed power generation and distribution after securing 400 megawatts of new supply, the state's energy commissioner said.

Africa’s largest city is pressing ahead ​under reforms that allow sub-national governments to regulate power as Nigeria’s grid struggles. At least ​22 other states are also setting up electricity markets to reduce reliance ⁠on the centralised system in Abuja, according to data from the power regulator, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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"We are seeking ​to move beyond a single point of failure," Lagos Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources Biodun ​Ogunleye said at a conference organised by BusinessDay newspaper on Tuesday.

Nigeria's grid delivers about 3,000 MW on a good day, far short of estimated demand of more than 30,000 MW, according to government power plans, forcing businesses ​and households to rely on diesel generators.

Lagos activated its electricity regulatory regime in June 2025 ​and transferred oversight of intrastate electricity matters from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to the Lagos State Electricity ‌Regulatory ⁠Commission. By the end of the year, it had assumed full regulatory control of its electricity market, becoming the first Nigerian state to do so, officials said.

In a circular last year, NERC said state regulators would oversee intrastate electricity matters, while it would retain responsibility for interstate ​electricity transactions, national grid ​operations and industry standards.

Lagos ⁠has signed power purchase agreements with Fenchurch Power, Mainland Power and Viathan Engineering Limited to supply up to 400 MW to public facilities over ​three years.

"These are not business-as-usual PPAs," Ogunleye said. "They represent a fundamental ​shift in ⁠how Lagos procures and pays for power."

Lagos has scrapped "take-or-pay" and "deemed energy" provisions, which required payments even when power was not delivered, and will instead pay only for metered electricity supplied, officials said.

Analysts said ⁠state-level power ​markets could improve reliability but would not remove constraints ​including gas supply, foreign exchange exposure, affordability, transmission bottlenecks and weak technical capacity.

News.Az