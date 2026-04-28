UK summons Iranian ambassador over embassy’s ‘unacceptable’ comments on social media

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Britain said on Tuesday the Iranian ambassador to the UK had been summoned in response to what the government described as the Iranian embassy’s “unacceptable and inflammatory” comments on social media.

Britain’s minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, made clear that the embassy “must cease any form of communications that could be interpreted as encouraging violence in the UK or internationally,” the foreign office statement said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

News.Az