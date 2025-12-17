Machado to extend Norway stay after injuries on covert trip

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado is expected to prolong her stay in Norway after reportedly fracturing a vertebra while traveling to the country.

Her spokesperson said that she suffered a back injury during her departure from Venezuela, News.Az reports, citing NHK.

Machado was unable to attend the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo last week because of her injury, but since arriving in Norway she has taken part in several media interviews and public appearances.

Machado traveled aboard a small fishing boat that departed from a suburb of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and sailed to a Caribbean island.

A Norwegian media outlet reported that the boat encountered poor weather conditions during the journey. The outlet said doctors later examined Machado and confirmed that she sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured vertebra.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro referred to Machado as a “demon” and a “criminal,” adding that he could not remain silent about her recent actions.

Concerns are growing over whether Machado will be able to return safely to Venezuela as long as the Maduro administration remains in power.

News.Az