Google Cloud partners with EQT to bring AI to 300+ firms

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Tech giant Google Cloud is expanding its enterprise artificial intelligence footprint through a massive new partnership with Swedish private equity giant EQT. The collaboration aims to fast-track AI adoption across EQT’s vast portfolio of more than 300 companies, spanning critical industries from healthcare to enterprise software.

Under the new agreement, these portfolio companies will gain direct access to Google Cloud’s advanced suite of AI tools. This includes the Gemini Enterprise Agent platform—which allows businesses to build customized digital assistants and automated programs—along side cutting-edge cybersecurity services. As part of the perk, EQT-backed companies will also secure early access to next-generation Google Cloud AI products before they hit the general market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The partnership comes at a time when businesses worldwide are racing to integrate AI into their daily operations, driving a historic surge in demand for specialized engineers and tech consultants. To bridge this talent gap, Google engineers will work directly alongside EQT’s internal 35-person AI transformation team. Furthermore, EQT will hook into Google Cloud’s sprawling partner network, opening the door to more than 330,000 tech specialists from top-tier consulting firms like Accenture, Deloitte, and KPMG.

This is not Google's first major play in the private equity sector. The company struck similar AI deployment deals just last month with software-focused investment firms Vista Equity Partners and Thoma Bravo. In a win-win scenario, these agreements also allow software companies within the EQT, Thoma Bravo, and Vista portfolios to list and sell their own digital products directly on Google Cloud’s commercial online marketplace.

The deal highlights an escalating tech race among private market giants looking to modernize their investments. Rivals like Blackstone and TPG have separately forged alliances with AI heavyweights OpenAI and Anthropic to distribute advanced tools across hundreds of their own portfolio companies.

Bert Janssens, EQT's co-head of private capital in Europe and North America, emphasized that the collaboration is vital for staying ahead of the curve. He noted that the deal is designed to help "management teams future-proof their businesses and be more competitive in an increasingly AI-driven economy."

News.Az