Israel reports hitting 135 Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military said it struck 135 Hezbollah targets in the past 24 hours during intensive air raids in southern Lebanon.

About 10 “launch sites used by Hezbollah” to attack Israel “were struck in the areas of Bekaa and southern Lebanon”, along with a “training camp”, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The army said in a statement it also struck 15 infrastructure sites in Tyre and killed what it called “a terrorist cell” while soldiers exited a launch base used by Hezbollah.

News.Az