Macron: Paris to supply Kyiv with Mirage 2000 jets"

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that his country will provide Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine, News.az reports citing TF1.

In interviews with TF1 and France 2, Macron detailed that "the sale of Mirage 2000-5s" will be officially unveiled on Friday during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the country. "The planes will allow Ukraine to protect its soil and its airspace," he underlined.He further added that Paris will organize training for Ukrainian pilots. The training is expected to commence in the summer and is envisioned to last six months.

