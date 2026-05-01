AWS CEO suggests AI will shift the landscape of software engineering jobs

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AWS CEO Matt Garman has indicated that AI is fundamentally changing the nature of software engineering, suggesting that "most developers" may not be coding in the same way in the near future.

During an internal fireside chat, Garman noted that as AI takes over more of the manual coding process, the role of a developer will evolve from writing code to focusing more on innovation and meeting customer needs through creative problem-solving, News.Az reports, citing Business Insider.

Garman emphasized that while the job of a developer is not going away, the specific skills required are shifting toward higher-level architectural and product-focused tasks.

This transition is also affecting how the company thinks about its workforce, including interns and new hires, as they look for talent capable of leveraging AI to build more complex systems faster. Despite these shifts, Amazon continues to invest heavily in its developer workforce, aiming to equip them with the AI tools necessary to adapt to this new era of rapid technological change.

News.Az