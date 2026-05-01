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The European Union's ambitious goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 requires a fundamental transformation of how society operates, with AI and cloud technology serving as critical catalysts.

This journey begins with a focus on infrastructure, where AWS has achieved significantly higher efficiency than traditional data centers, boasting Power Usage Effectiveness scores as low as 1.04 in certain European sites, News.Az reports, citing EU Reporter.

By migrating workloads to optimized cloud environments, businesses can reduce their associated carbon footprint by as much as 98% while benefiting from Amazon’s status as Europe’s largest corporate purchaser of carbon-free energy.

Sustainability is treated as a shared responsibility where the provider manages the efficiency of the physical infrastructure and the customer optimizes how they design and run their digital operations. Tools like the AWS Well-Architected Framework and the Customer Carbon Footprint Tool allow organizations to embed environmental considerations directly into their architectural decisions, turning sustainability into a core design principle similar to security or cost.

This discipline is increasingly vital as AI workloads grow, ensuring that every choice regarding data processing and storage is an informed one.Real-world applications across Europe demonstrate the practical impact of this technology, such as the startup Paebbl using AI to turn $CO2$ into construction materials or XOCEAN deploying autonomous vessels for marine conservation data. Other innovators like xFarm use AI to help farmers adopt regenerative practices, while Latitudo 40 leverages satellite imagery to improve grid resilience and monitor environmental risks. Ultimately, reaching climate targets depends on the marriage of responsibly powered infrastructure and the creative application of AI to rethink materials and natural systems.

News.Az