Madrid's free COVID tests struggle to keep up with demand

Demand for free COVID-19 testing kits provided by Madrid's regional government far outstripped supply on Tuesday, with long queues forming outside pharmacies in what has become a common scene since the Omicron variant began driving up the infection, Reuters reports.

It was a similar story in Italy, where long lines have developed at some drive-in testing centers while many chemists have reported being deluged with requests for tests as infections climb.

Madrid-based pharmacist Cristina Sanchez said she had only received 20 test kits to distribute on Tuesday as part of a plan to reinforce supply after pharmacies started running out of paid tests, but there were already more than 30 people waiting outside when she opened.

As the first few people in line tend to take several tests each, most have to return home empty-handed or buy kits for 9 euros, which were also selling out fast.

Fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant, cases in Spain have soared in the past month, pushing the national 14-day incidence to a record 1,206 cases per 100,000 people on Monday, a five-fold rise since the beginning of December.

News.Az