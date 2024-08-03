Maduro blames US, Musk for leading coup attempts in Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States and American entrepreneur Elon Musk are behind the failed coup attempt in Venezuela, the Bolivarian republic’s President Nicolas Maduro told a news conference.

"It is a coup orchestrated by the United States and [entrepreneur] Elon Musk, [Argentinian President Javier] Milei and other <…> right-wing fascists," Maduro said."They are attempting to direct a sequel of the `Guaido’ movie," the Venezuelan leader said, referring to the 2019 events when a US-led group of countries recognized the powers of Juan Guaido who had declared himself president of Venezuela."They used the election campaign in an effort to establish a new force," Maduro said as he called on Venezuelans not to allow themselves to be dragged into another coup.

News.Az