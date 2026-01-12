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The United States
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The United States
US has agreed to unfreeze Iranian assets
11 Apr 2026-21:03
US rescues airman as Trump, Israel pressure Iran ahead of deadline
05 Apr 2026-09:03
Trump signature on $100 bills sparks debate as US breaks long tradition
28 Mar 2026-20:47
How much has the US spent on the Israel and Middle East conflict?
09 Mar 2026-21:42
Market analysts react to US-Israel strikes on Iran
28 Feb 2026-23:17
Why US elections 2026 may reshape global political expectations
26 Jan 2026-17:50
Why Greenland has become Trump’s next geopolitical target
24 Jan 2026-09:33
U.S. invites Putin to join Gaza “Peace Council” – Kremlin
19 Jan 2026-13:45
Rising tensions over Iran spark global energy concerns
15 Jan 2026-10:50
Why Donald Trump’s legal battles matter more than ever for America’s political future
12 Jan 2026-11:18
Latest News
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Trump and Meloni at odds over Iran war and Strait of Hormuz security
Ukraine to launch drone production lines in Norway under new defense deal
Lufthansa pilots announce second wave of strikes for Thursday and Friday
Trump says Iran war is ‘close to over’
EU warns against long energy subsidies amid Hormuz crisis shock
Maine moves to pause new data centers over energy and environmental concerns
Another tanker exits Iranian port via Hormuz despite US blockade claims
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