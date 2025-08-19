Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles multiple cities across Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Chitral, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Bannu, Taxila, and Dera Ismail Khan, experienced tremors from an earthquake, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

According to Pakistan's seismological center, the earthquake at 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, with a depth of 190 kilometers and epicenter in the Hindu Kush region.

The tremors triggered panic, forcing residents to rush out of homes and buildings while reciting the Kalma Tayyiba.

However, no casualties or major damage have been reported.

