Magnitude 6.3 quake hits Southern Mexico, no major damage

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the southern Mexican state of Guerrero on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of serious damage in Guerrero or in Mexico City. Sheinbaum calmly evacuated during the quake alongside journalists at her morning news conference after earthquake alarms sounded, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, but early reports indicate that the region avoided major destruction or injuries. Residents were advised to remain alert as aftershocks are possible.

