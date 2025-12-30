FIFA sees unprecedented ticket demand for 2026 World Cup

Fans from more than 200 countries and regions flocked to FIFA.com/tickets after the ticketing phase opened on December 11. The Random Selection Draw will conclude on January 13, 2026, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to FIFA, the 2026 World Cup is oversubscribed more than 30 times based on verified individual credit card submissions, and demand is 3.4 times higher than the total attendance of all 964 matches played across the 22 previous editions of the tournament since 1930.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the greatest and most inclusive show on the planet,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “This overwhelming response from passionate fans truly represents how much our game is loved globally. We are going to make history in North America, bringing the world together like never before in a celebration of unity and the best of football.”

The tournament will kick off on June 11, 2026, with the final scheduled for July 19, spanning 16 cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. A record 48 teams will compete in a total of 104 matches.