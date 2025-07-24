Man jailed for murder after stabbing partner 27 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Corey Dryden, 32, has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 18 years for the brutal murder of his partner, Megan Hughes, 31, in Chirnside, Scottish Borders. In February 2025, Dryden stabbed Hughes 27 times and struck her with a hammer during a violent attack at their home.

He later told police, “I did really love her,” but admitted he had “hacked” her to death. The court heard that Hughes had previously expressed fears Dryden might kill her. A neighbour reported hearing her scream, “Please help me,” during the assault, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Judge Lord Harrower described the attack as “sustained and savage,” and said Hughes’ family was left unable to say goodbye due to the extent of her injuries.

News.Az