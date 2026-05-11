Aramco warns oil market could lose 100m barrels weekly

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Saudi Aramco has warned that global oil markets could lose around 100 million barrels of supply per week if disruptions to key shipping routes continue, underscoring rising energy security concerns amid tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking on the impact of restricted maritime traffic, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said that if current conditions persist, the market could face sustained supply shortages, with normalization potentially delayed until next year if the situation continues for several weeks, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Nasser highlighted the severity of the disruption in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes. He noted that vessel traffic through the strait has dropped sharply, from around 70 ships per day to just two to five.

The remarks reflect growing concern among energy producers and traders about the stability of global oil flows, particularly as geopolitical tensions in the region continue to affect shipping routes and insurance costs.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical passage for global crude exports, and any prolonged disruption is considered a major risk to energy markets, potentially driving volatility in prices and increasing inflationary pressure worldwide.

Nasser’s comments add to broader industry warnings that continued instability could tighten global supply chains and force consuming nations to adjust energy strategies if disruptions persist.

Energy analysts say sustained reductions in traffic through the strait would have immediate ripple effects across global markets, especially for countries heavily dependent on imported crude oil.

News.Az