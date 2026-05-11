Tehran supports Xi Jinping’s regional peace proposal

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Iran has expressed support for a four-point peace proposal put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, signaling alignment between Tehran and Beijing on efforts to stabilize the Middle East.

Iran’s ambassador to China, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, said Tehran is ready to back the initiative, describing it as a framework aimed at achieving lasting security and shared development in the Persian Gulf region, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Fazli noted that Iran’s position reflects discussions held during recent meetings between the foreign ministers of Iran and China, where regional stability and economic cooperation were key topics.

The Chinese proposal, introduced earlier by Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, outlines a four-point framework designed to promote peace and reduce tensions across the Middle East.

The initiative is part of China’s broader diplomatic engagement in the region, where Beijing has increasingly positioned itself as a mediator in regional disputes and a supporter of dialogue-based conflict resolution.

Iran’s endorsement of the plan comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions in the region, including ongoing disputes in the Gulf and wider instability linked to conflicts involving key regional and global powers.

By supporting the proposal, Tehran signaled its willingness to engage with international peace initiatives that emphasize regional cooperation, economic integration, and reduced external intervention.

Analysts say the alignment between Iran and China reflects deepening political and economic ties between the two countries, particularly as both seek to expand their influence in regional diplomacy and energy security frameworks.

News.Az