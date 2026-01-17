Maruti Suzuki to invest $3.9B in new Gujarat plant

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will invest 350 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) to build a new car manufacturing plant in Gujarat, the state government announced on Saturday.

The facility will increase production capacity by 1 million vehicles per year, supporting growing domestic demand and exports. Production is expected to begin in the financial year 2029, adding to Maruti’s current annual output of 2.4 million vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The automaker, majority-owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, is India’s top carmaker by sales. It recently reported a 37% rise in December sales, reaching a record 178,646 units, and currently has a one-and-a-half-month order backlog for its entry-level models.

Maruti’s board has approved an initial 49.6 billion rupee investment to acquire land for the new plant.

