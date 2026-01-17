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Suzuki
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India's leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, announced on Monday that bookings for its compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles have surged by approximately 40% following a series of domestic fuel price hikes.01 Jun 2026-14:05
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Tatsuya Suzuki, a 33-year-old employee at the renowned Asahiyama Zoo in Hokkaido, was arrested on Thursday, April 30, on suspicion of disposing of his wife’s body in the facility’s incinerator.01 May 2026-17:09
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Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading automaker by sales, reported a surprise decline in quarterly profit for the period ending March 31, 2026.28 Apr 2026-13:29
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Stellantis, Toyota and Subaru are not part of Tesla’s carbon-credit pooling arrangement for 2026, according to a European Union filing dated February 27.04 Mar 2026-14:23
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India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said production constraints are expected to continue for a few more months as the company struggles to keep up with strong demand, an executive said on Monday.02 Feb 2026-12:30
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Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker by sales, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, weighed down by slower export growth and a one-time charge linked to new labour regulations.28 Jan 2026-12:59
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Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will invest 350 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) to build a new car manufacturing plant in Gujarat, the state government announced on Saturday.17 Jan 2026-13:58
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